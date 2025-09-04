EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires Shares of 82,076 Semtech Corporation $SMTC

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned 0.09% of Semtech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 104,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $43,796.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,530.24. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $85,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 105,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,708.08. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Semtech Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $79.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.38 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.77.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

