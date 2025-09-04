EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $2.93 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,757 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 3.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.27.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $140.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a PE ratio of 90.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.69. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.93.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%.Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

