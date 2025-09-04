EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Purchases 10,489 Shares of Fabrinet $FN

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 133.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Fabrinet by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.9% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illumine Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research lowered Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.33.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $337.52 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $148.55 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.19.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company had revenue of $909.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total transaction of $3,134,723.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,165,828.48. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

