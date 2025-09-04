DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Makes New Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock opened at $274.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.85. The company has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $279.73.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Macquarie raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Dbs Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.40.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

