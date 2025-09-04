Eventide Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Eventide Asset Management LLC decreased its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 521,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,577 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of nVent Electric worth $27,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVT. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 467.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NVT. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 22,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $1,979,639.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 66,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,945.60. This represents a 24.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 42,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $3,776,348.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 49,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,775.16. This trade represents a 46.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,111 shares of company stock valued at $23,367,520. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE NVT opened at $89.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $92.95.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.