EJF Capital LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in Barclays PLC $BCS

EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Barclays comprises about 1.8% of EJF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,097,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 381,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 146,406 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 485.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,680,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after buying an additional 5,538,912 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,186,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,353,000 after buying an additional 1,179,100 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,189,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE BCS opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $20.58.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1557 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCS. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

