Eventide Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $51,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 583.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 520.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 62 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total value of $1,381,555.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,154.70. This represents a 78.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total transaction of $215,925.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 94 shares in the company, valued at $123,012.16. The trade was a 63.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,208 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,311.11.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,267.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,246.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,186.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,521.01.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $983.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

