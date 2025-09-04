EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Invests $241,000 in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. $PCG

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCG. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 110,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 23,353 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 102,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 82,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 101,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCG opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

Pacific Gas & Electric ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.480-1.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

