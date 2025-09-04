Glaukos Corporation $GKOS Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its position in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the period. Glaukos accounts for about 0.9% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,290,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,460,000 after acquiring an additional 131,251 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,735,000 after purchasing an additional 461,386 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,218,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,922,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 34.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,084,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,705,000 after buying an additional 277,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 18.7% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 973,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,824,000 after buying an additional 153,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Mizuho set a $130.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Glaukos from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, July 14th. William Blair upgraded Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.42.

Glaukos Price Performance

GKOS stock opened at $94.39 on Thursday. Glaukos Corporation has a 52-week low of $77.10 and a 52-week high of $163.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.20 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.39.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%.The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glaukos

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.