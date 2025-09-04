EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 13,400 Shares of Insmed, Inc. $INSM

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its stake in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Insmed makes up 1.2% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 164.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Insmed during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 546.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Insmed to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,295,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 274,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,549,822. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 25,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.58, for a total transaction of $3,189,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,477,168.46. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,048 shares of company stock valued at $51,089,294 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $143.50 on Thursday. Insmed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insmed

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.