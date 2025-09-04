Eventide Asset Management LLC Invests $25.25 Million in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 172,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,155,000 after buying an additional 19,403 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 346.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,430,000 after buying an additional 2,460,769 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 332.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $229.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $249.99. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.42%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Stephens started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $163,652,829.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,144,398.29. This represents a 81.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,216,909 shares of company stock valued at $717,287,181. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.