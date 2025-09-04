Eventide Asset Management LLC Invests $25.25 Million in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 172,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,250,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,155,000 after buying an additional 19,403 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 346.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,430,000 after buying an additional 2,460,769 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 332.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snowflake Stock Down 1.9%
Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $229.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $249.99. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 1.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Stephens started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.
Insider Activity at Snowflake
In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $163,652,829.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,144,398.29. This represents a 81.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,216,909 shares of company stock valued at $717,287,181. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
