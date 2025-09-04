EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $5.92 Million Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. $VCYT

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the quarter. Veracyte makes up approximately 1.0% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned about 0.25% of Veracyte worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCYT. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1,267.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 23,936.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at $173,000.

VCYT opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.79 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on Veracyte and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Veracyte from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

