Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE is Eminence Capital LP’s Largest Position

Eminence Capital LP reduced its position in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,536,210 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,513,853 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises approximately 5.5% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.43% of SEA worth $330,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 2,082.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 28,766,718 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,753,769,000 after buying an additional 27,448,779 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth $336,521,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $162,796,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SEA by 713.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 790,538 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $103,157,000 after purchasing an additional 693,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 171.3% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 982,853 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $128,252,000 after purchasing an additional 620,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Arete downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of SEA from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.99.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE stock opened at $181.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $106.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.79 and a beta of 1.53. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $75.67 and a 1 year high of $190.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 6.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.