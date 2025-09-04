Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $14.56 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Eventide Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,584 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $14,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 13,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $879,225.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,613,606.40. This represents a 13.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $187,043.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,021.17. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,681 shares of company stock valued at $25,807,469. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price (up from $415.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.85.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $391.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $436.95.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

