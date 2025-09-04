Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stake in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.77.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $133.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.78. Lennar Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%.The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

