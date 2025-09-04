Hall Laurie J Trustee Grows Stock Holdings in UL Solutions Inc. $ULS

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in UL Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in UL Solutions by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 46,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,127,000.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $60.50) on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on UL Solutions from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on UL Solutions from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

UL Solutions Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:ULS opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.69. UL Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.55 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 11.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.