Contrasting Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) and Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) and Copa (NYSE:CPA) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Japan Airlines and Copa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Airlines 0 0 0 1 4.00 Copa 0 0 5 1 3.17

Copa has a consensus target price of $154.40, suggesting a potential upside of 31.40%. Given Copa’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Copa is more favorable than Japan Airlines.

Dividends

Profitability

Japan Airlines pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Copa pays an annual dividend of $6.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Japan Airlines pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Copa pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Copa has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Copa is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Japan Airlines and Copa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Airlines 6.35% 12.28% 4.37% Copa 18.36% 26.22% 11.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Japan Airlines and Copa”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Airlines $12.11 billion 0.76 $706.45 million $0.92 11.51 Copa $3.48 billion 1.39 $608.11 million $15.38 7.64

Japan Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Copa. Copa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Japan Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of Copa shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copa has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Copa beats Japan Airlines on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related business; airport peripheral business; and sale of travel package tours. As of March 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 224 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter. The company was founded in 1947 and is based in Panama City, Panama.

