SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM is Greenline Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Greenline Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,115 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 10.4% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $71,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.17. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $70.86.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

