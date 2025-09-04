Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 550 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31,011.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,027,000 after acquiring an additional 986,782 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 577.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,035,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,513,000 after purchasing an additional 883,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,572,199,000 after purchasing an additional 438,381 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $91,445,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,155,000 after purchasing an additional 247,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $249.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.95 and a 1-year high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total value of $21,948,711.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 165,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,986,992.02. The trade was a 33.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

