Relx Plc $RELX Shares Purchased by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares during the quarter. Relx comprises approximately 1.5% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Relx were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 368.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,807,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,437,000 after buying an additional 2,208,119 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Relx by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Relx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,246,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,714,000 after acquiring an additional 253,107 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Relx by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx stock opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average is $51.26. The company has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2634 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

