Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veralto by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,737,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,916,000 after acquiring an additional 390,285 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,541,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,264,000 after acquiring an additional 811,843 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Veralto by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,235,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,656,000 after buying an additional 1,363,502 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Veralto by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,224,000 after buying an additional 314,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,259,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,074,000 after purchasing an additional 509,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VLTO shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLTO opened at $104.98 on Thursday. Veralto Corporation has a one year low of $83.86 and a one year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

