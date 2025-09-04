Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $287,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE SWK opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.90. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.