H&H International Investment LLC Sells 1,468,700 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

H&H International Investment LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,982,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,468,700 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 4.4% of H&H International Investment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. H&H International Investment LLC owned about 0.17% of Alibaba Group worth $526,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $148.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

NYSE:BABA opened at $136.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.01. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The company has a market capitalization of $325.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.11.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

