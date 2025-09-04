Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.64% from the company’s previous close.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on GitLab from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on GitLab from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.30.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 469.10 and a beta of 0.75. GitLab has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $74.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. GitLab had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $5,476,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 551,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,360,513.04. This represents a 18.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 103,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,005. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,950 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,356 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 327.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 447.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

