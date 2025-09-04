Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GTLB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Get GitLab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GTLB

GitLab Trading Down 1.6%

GTLB stock opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.10 and a beta of 0.75. GitLab has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $74.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.70.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 103,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,005. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $4,500,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,950 shares of company stock valued at $20,025,356. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,445,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,936,000 after purchasing an additional 302,864 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in GitLab by 148.9% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,218,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,406 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in GitLab by 251.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,512,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,717 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in GitLab by 867.3% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,938,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in GitLab by 35.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,292,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,533,000 after purchasing an additional 866,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.