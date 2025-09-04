BTIG Research Has Lowered Expectations for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s previous close.
GTLB has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on GitLab from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on GitLab from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on GitLab from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.30.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GTLB
GitLab Trading Down 1.6%
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $5,476,208.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 551,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,360,513.04. This trade represents a 18.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 103,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,005. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,950 shares of company stock worth $20,025,356. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth $840,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. KP Management LLC grew its position in GitLab by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,041,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,023,000 after acquiring an additional 644,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in GitLab by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GitLab
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- With Rate Cuts Ahead, Buffett-Backed Builders Look Like a Buy
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Return of the ETFs: 3 Names That Could Keep Outperforming
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Back-to-School Shopping Hits $40B: 3 Retail Stocks to Watch Now
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.