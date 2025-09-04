Greenline Partners LLC Sells 2,893 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

Greenline Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,622,000 after purchasing an additional 272,625 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,502,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,023.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 96,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 91,900 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,608,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16,981.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 67,415 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $181.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $154.00 and a 52-week high of $189.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

