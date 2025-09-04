Greenline Partners LLC Buys New Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $72.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.32. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

