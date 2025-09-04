Greenline Partners LLC Buys 192,298 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 783.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,298 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Apex Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 89,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $24.87 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $25.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

