Greenline Partners LLC Sells 27,035 Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro $IAUM

Greenline Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,035 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Gold Trust Micro worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,074,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 22.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 172.6% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,113,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,710,000 after purchasing an additional 704,995 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,098,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,548,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

IAUM stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.