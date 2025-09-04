Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stephens in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Privia Health Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PRVA

Privia Health Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $23.17 on Thursday. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 210.66, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 0.78%.The business had revenue of $521.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Privia Health Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,393.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,852.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 113.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,115.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.