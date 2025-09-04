IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Now Covered by Analysts at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IDYA. Barclays initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised IDEAYA Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEAYA Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.77.

Shares of IDYA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.98. 175,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.12. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $39.30.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 million. IDEAYA Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 677.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

