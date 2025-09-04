Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock opened at $173.01 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.38 and a one year high of $183.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.93.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.