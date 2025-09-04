Hancock Whitney Corp Takes Position in iShares CMBS ETF $CMBS

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 219,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,517,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMBS. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

Shares of CMBS opened at $48.76 on Thursday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $49.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.23.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

