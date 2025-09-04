Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 382 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,413,000 after purchasing an additional 372,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,293,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,777,000 after purchasing an additional 268,847 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,074,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $27,374,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 625,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,700,000 after buying an additional 182,562 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $138.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $139.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.93 and a 200 day moving average of $130.48.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

