Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Makes New $19.14 Million Investment in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 494,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,141,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 121.8% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Telephone and Data Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Telephone and Data Systems

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 68,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $2,623,843.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 60,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,649.68. This represents a 53.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 4,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $171,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 311,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,973,692.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,650 shares of company stock valued at $10,690,789 over the last ninety days. 14.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.