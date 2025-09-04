XPO, Inc. $XPO Stock Holdings Boosted by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. XPO makes up approximately 1.5% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 0.25% of XPO worth $31,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of XPO by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 30,155 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,923,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XPO by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 125,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 29,887 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO stock opened at $125.69 on Thursday. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.47.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on XPO from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on XPO from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

