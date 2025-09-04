Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in United Parks & Resorts Inc. $PRKS

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,740,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,970 shares during the quarter. United Parks & Resorts makes up about 3.7% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 3.17% of United Parks & Resorts worth $79,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Parks & Resorts by 11.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in United Parks & Resorts by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of NYSE:PRKS opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.34. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $60.83.

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.31). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 47.59% and a net margin of 12.39%.The company had revenue of $490.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRKS shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.73.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

