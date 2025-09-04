Cinctive Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,734 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 983.4% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 16,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP now owns 38,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 850,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 275,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,796,000 after buying an additional 39,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 266.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 523,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,497,000 after buying an additional 380,473 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $134.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.19. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.07.

Get Our Latest Report on KKR

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.