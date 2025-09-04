HGC Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 100,000 CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. $CRGX

HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of CARGO Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRGX. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CARGO Therapeutics by 565.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 146.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded CARGO Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.40.

CRGX stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $216.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.30.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

