Woodward, Inc. $WWD is Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 593,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares during the period. Woodward comprises 5.1% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Woodward were worth $108,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 191.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 2,314.3% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Woodward by 189.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other Woodward news, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,245,250. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Woodward to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Woodward

Woodward Price Performance

Woodward stock opened at $244.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $146.82 and a one year high of $267.45.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.98 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Woodward has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.500-6.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.