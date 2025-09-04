Royal Bank of Canada Has $76.22 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,998 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $76,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,510,602,000 after buying an additional 168,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,944,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,947,000 after buying an additional 268,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,775,000 after buying an additional 120,679 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 58,570.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,540,000 after buying an additional 696,403 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 39.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,261,000 after buying an additional 185,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $610.07 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.95 and a 1-year high of $633.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $584.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $537.45.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up previously from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.63.

In other news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total transaction of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,554.44. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

