HGC Investment Management Inc. Invests $10.25 Million in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. $CEPO

HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,245,000. Cantor Equity Partners comprises about 3.8% of HGC Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. HGC Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.92% of Cantor Equity Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEPO. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cantor Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners during the first quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners during the first quarter worth $1,537,000.

Cantor Equity Partners Price Performance

Shares of CEPO opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $16.50.

Cantor Equity Partners Company Profile

Cantor Equity Partners I, Inc is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

