DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 129,986 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 685,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 129,986 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $71,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 111.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 321.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

ARW stock opened at $124.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.81 and its 200 day moving average is $116.83. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.50 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.40. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $331,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,984.48. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean J. Kerins bought 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.91 per share, for a total transaction of $991,673.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,903.28. The trade was a 7.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

