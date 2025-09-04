Revvity Inc. $RVTY Shares Bought by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,360,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302,616 shares during the period. Revvity accounts for about 4.6% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned about 4.55% of Revvity worth $567,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Revvity by 8.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,515,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revvity by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,382,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,705,000 after acquiring an additional 92,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Revvity by 25.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,563,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,314 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Revvity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,358,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,444,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,443,000 after buying an additional 62,307 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RVTY. Wall Street Zen cut Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Revvity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $83.25 on Thursday. Revvity Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $129.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.19%.The firm had revenue of $720.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Revvity’s payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

