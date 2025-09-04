Coupang, Inc. $CPNG Shares Sold by HMI Capital Management L.P.

HMI Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,379,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,846 shares during the quarter. Coupang accounts for approximately 13.6% of HMI Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HMI Capital Management L.P. owned 0.63% of Coupang worth $249,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Coupang by 43.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Coupang by 600.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $339,568.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,818.64. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $282,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 309,542,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,744,568,816.75. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,087,003 shares of company stock worth $284,933,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 141.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.35. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $31.65.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Coupang had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPNG. Nomura Securities upgraded Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Nomura upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

