49,986 Shares in Reliance, Inc. $RS Bought by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,433,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Reliance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Reliance by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Reliance by 18.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Reliance by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reliance by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Reliance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RS opened at $289.29 on Thursday. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $347.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.69 and a 200-day moving average of $296.61. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%.The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RS. Zacks Research lowered Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Reliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.50.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

