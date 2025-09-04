Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 18,671 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.07% of Medtronic worth $85,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Medtronic from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

