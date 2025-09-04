Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 615856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LCID shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lucid Group to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.10 target price on Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Lucid Group Stock Down 5.0%

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.60). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 259.57% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. The firm had revenue of $259.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the second quarter worth about $7,613,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 40,873 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

