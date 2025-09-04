Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 900 shares, adropof78.6% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:HROWM opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

Get Harrow Health Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 alerts:

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.7422 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This is an increase from Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

About Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.